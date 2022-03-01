Apple releases macOS 12.3 beta 5 to developers

Nudging closer to a public release, Apple has seeded developers with macOS 12.3 beta 5. The software arrives as the latest build to officially include Universal Control to seamlessly work between Mac and iPad.

The fifth macOS 12.3 beta is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available to download from Apple’s Developer website with build number 21E5227a.

Ahead of a “spring” launch for the highly anticipated Universal Control, the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas officially include the ability to test out the feature.

More new features to test include support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger, and a ScreenCaptureKit framework for “high-performance screen recording.” Meanwhile, the kernel used by Dropbox and Microsoft One Drive is deprecated.

The second beta fixed a battery drain issue with MacBooks (also fixed in the 12.2.1 public release):

And the third beta brought tweaked Universal Control settings:

We’ll be looking for anything new and notable in beta 5. Notice any changes in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: