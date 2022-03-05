Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s March 8 ‘Peek Performance’ event?

Apple will hold its first event of the year on March 8. The ‘Peek Performance’ keynote, the company is likely to announce a new iPhone SE, new iPad Air, and new Macs. What product are you most excited to see at this event?

iPhone SE 3

With the same design as the current model, Apple is rumored to unveil the new iPhone SE 3 with a 4.7-inch display in the “Peek Performance” event. Featuring the A15 bionic and a better chip, the most important upgrade will be 5G support, which an analyst believes could turn a billion Android users into switchers in the long run.

A design change, unfortunately, is rumored for the next generation, which could be unveiled in 2023 or 2024. For now, rumors say the iPhone SE 3 will keep the same iPhone 8 design as well as Touch ID on the Home Button.

iPad Air 5

Although the iPad Air had its biggest update with the current model, the next version promises great improvements. For example, it’s likely to get the new A15 chip, increased cellular performance from LTE to 5G capability, enhance the front-facing camera to 12MP, center stage feature, and upgraded rear camera flash to Quad-LED True Tone flash.

Previous rumors indicated that this iPad Air could be the first tablet from Apple to feature an OLED screen, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple scrapped its plans, and the company will keep an LCD display with the fifth-generation iPad Air.

Larger 27-inch iMac

Another product that could see the light of the day during this Apple event is a larger 27-inch iMac. After the success of Apple’s 24-inch iMac with the M1 processor, Apple customers are only waiting for a more powerful Mac with a complete redesign.

Expect this machine to feature the same M1 Pro and M1 Max from its MacBook Pro counterpart. Rumors also believe the 27-inch iMac will have a miniLED display with ProMotion technology. Apple is likely to offer sobers colors to this machine as well as matching keyboard and mouse.

Entry-level MacBook Pro

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman believes Apple will unveil a new entry-level MacBook Pro. It could be announced at next week’s event. In his Power On newsletter a month ago, he said that the company is planning to introduce an entry-level MacBook Pro to replace the current M1 model launched in November 2020.

To differentiate the 2021 MacBook Pro from the M1 Pro and M1 Max Macs, Gurman expects Apple to compromise display, processor, and storage. In addition, this Mac would also lose the Touch Bar, ending it once and for all.

Although it seems unlikely that Apple will already introduce the M2 chip, we have to wait and see what this entry-level MacBook Pro will feature.

Powerful Mac mini

With a rumored new design, this new Mac mini could feature a “next-generation Apple Silicon chip with 8 high-performance cores and 2 efficiency core.” Not only that, but it would also support up to 64GB of RAM.

That said, this product would replace the higher-end Intel Mac mini and help Apple almost finish its entirely Mac lineup transition with its ow Silicon.

What else can we expect during Apple’s “Peek Perfomance” event?

For 2022, Apple is said to also be readying a new iPad Pro, new MacBook Air, as well as a new external display that will be half the price of the current Pro Display XDR.

9to5Mac‘s Filipe Espósito exclusively reported that Apple is readying a Mac Studio and a 7K Studio display. These products would sit below the Mac Pro and the Pro Display XDR, but way above the entry-level Mac mini.

With that, professional users would have another option from Apple, without needing to spend up to $5,000 for a monitor.

What are you most excited to see at the “Peek Performance” event? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

