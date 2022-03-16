Instagram to bring NFTs ‘in the near term’ to the platform, confirms Mark Zuckerberg

After Twitter, another social media platform that plans to bring NFTs to life is Instagram. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed this during SXSW. According to him, these digital collectibles will arrive on Instagram “in the near term.”

According to Engadget, Zuckerberg talked about the role NFTs would take in the platform as well as how it could fit on its metaverse.

“We’re working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term,” he said. “I’m not ready to kind of announce exactly what that’s going to be today. But over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time be able to mint things within that environment.” (…) “I would hope that you know, the clothing that your avatar is wearing in the metaverse, you know, can be basically minted as an NFT and you can take it between your different places,” he said, “There’s like a bunch of technical things that need to get worked out before that’ll really be seamless to happen.”

That said, NFTs are still months away from landing on Instagram. Previously, Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri said the company was “actively exploring” these digital collectibles and Financial Times also reported in January that the company was planning to add NFTs into its crypto wallet.

Although interest for NFTs seems lower in these past weeks, this technology will for sure keep in the middle of the discussion as more people have access to it and also have somewhere to show them off.

Apart from that, Instagram is also focusing on improving the social network for creators with more ways for them to monetize their content.

Do you own an NFT? Would you use it on your Instagram profile? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

