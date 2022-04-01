9to5Mac Happy Hour 375: Apple hardware subscription service, 15-inch MacBook Air rumor, TV+ wins an Oscar
After a week hiatus, Zac returns to the show with some eyes-on experience with the Apple Studio Display. Plus, Benjamin and Zac discuss the latest Apple news including rumors of an Apple hardware subscription service, so you can effectively lease an iPhone, and the ‘dream machine’ 15-inch MacBook Air. And, Apple TV+ wins big at the Oscars.
Sponsored by MacStadium: Head over to MacStadium for more on its cloud services, and Mac virtualization with MacStadium’s Orka 2.0.
Sponsored by Helix: Helix is offering up to $200 off all mattress orders and two free pillows for Happy Hour listeners at HelixSleep.com/9to5mac.
Sponsored by Kandji: Go to Kandji.io/happyhour for a free demo or trial.
Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
Read More
- Apple enables external link support in ‘reader’ apps, updates App Store dating app policy to satisfy Dutch regulators
- Apple project ‘Breakout’ to bring financial services in-house, could broaden payment features beyond US
- iFixit Studio Display teardown examines infamous webcam, massive fans, logic board, more
- Here are the first MLB games coming to Apple TV+ starting next month
- CODA wins Best Picture: Apple becomes first streaming service to get Oscars top prize
- Poll: Would you buy a new 15-inch MacBook Air?
- Something Steve Jobs could have said about this whole Apple Studio Display situation
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
- Stacktrace
- Apple @ Work
- Alphabet Scoop
- Electrek
- The Buzz Podcast
- Space Explored
- Rapid Unscheduled Discussions
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.