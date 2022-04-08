Twitter experimenting with new ‘Unmentioning’ feature, now available for some users

A Twitter employee last year shared a preview of an unreleased feature to let users “unmention” themselves from a conversation. Now the company has finally confirmed that it has been working on a new “Unmentioning” feature, which is now available to some users.

As shared by the official Twitter Safety profile, users will be able to remove themselves from conversations when mentioned by someone else. In other words, if a user mentions your Twitter profile in a tweet with your username, you’ll be able to delete the mention of that tweet.

Although your username will still be visible in the original tweet, it will no longer link to your profile. In addition, users who remove themselves from a conversation will no longer receive notifications of any interactions on that particular tweet, as well as future mentions if someone replies to the tweet.

Back in 2020, Twitter introduced new options allowing users to restrict who can reply to their tweets. The company justified the addition of this feature as a way to “minimize unwanted replies and improve meaningful conversations.”

Twitter has said that the goal of the “Hide Replies” feature is to encourage users to be more thoughtful about what they write. Giving users the ability to hide replies could potentially discourage people from sending hateful and irrelevant replies in the first place.

According to Twitter, the new option to remove yourself from a conversation is now being rolled out to a small group of Twitter Web users. It’s unclear when (or if) the feature will be made available to everyone.

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”? We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

