WhatsApp for iOS is testing chat filters for all users

Popular communications platform WhatsApp is testing chat filters for all users. Currently only available for business accounts, chat filtering offers a simple and quick way to find certain chats.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is coming in a future update for iOS, Android, and desktop users. The advanced search filters to come should include searching by contacts, non-contacts, groups, and unread messages. These filters came last year in an update for WhatsApp Business.

Image Source: WABetaInfo

As you can see in this screenshot, the filter button is visible to business accounts when tapping the search bar on Desktop: thanks to this feature, WhatsApp is making it easier to search for unread chats, contacts, non-contacts, and groups. Standard WhatsApp accounts will also be able to use the same feature in a future update of the app, but there is another difference: the filter button will be always visible even when you are not searching for chats and messages.

Chat filtering is currently in beta. No word yet on when the update will arrive for all users.

More on WhatsApp:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: