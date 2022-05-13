There are only three Macs available for immediate shipping from Apple

A check on Macs available for immediate shipping from Apple shows that these are now limited to just three models. Other Macs involve waiting anywhere from one to two weeks all the way up to 11 weeks, depending on both model and country. Some of those who have already placed orders are seeing even longer waits.

It’s the latest measure of Chinese supply chain problems that Apple estimates could cost the company as much as $8B in lost revenue this quarter …

Background

The global chip shortage was created by a mix of factors. These include increased demand for technology during the pandemic, COVID-19-related production disruption, and a growing demand for chips by car makers, as cars rely on increasing numbers of microprocessor units.

The biggest issue is not with CPUs and GPUs, but far more mundane chips like display drivers and power management systems. These relatively low-tech chips are used in a huge number of devices, including Apple ones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that supply constraints cost Apple $6B in two quarters, and warned that the hit could be as high as $8B this quarter.

A recent report says that there have been shortages across seven chip categories, and that four of them will continue to be affected throughout 2022 – exacerbated by shortages of chips for making new chipmaking machines.

The impact on Mac shipping times

The Mac Studio and Studio Display were understandably hit hard, thanks to a combination of demand for the new devices and supply-chain challenges. This saw shipping times slipping to two months within hours of the first pre-orders.

High-end MacBook Pro orders were also hit by lockdowns in China, with some customers being told they will have to wait up to five months for delivery. Unrest at a MacBook Pro plant means that this situation could easily get worse.

New availability checks by Macworld show that only three models of Macs are available for immediate shipping when purchased from Apple.

13-inch Macbook Pro

US: Delivery today or tomorrow

UK: Delivery by May 16

Germany: Delivery tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

iMac

US: Delivery today or tomorrow

UK: Delivery by May 16

Germany: Delivery today or tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

Mac mini

US: Delivery today or tomorrow

UK: Delivery by May 16

Germany: Delivery tomorrow

Australia: Delivery tomorrow

The MacBook Air is available within one to two weeks in some countries, but six to eight weeks in others. Worst-hit is the Mac Pro in Australia, with shipping times of 10-11 weeks, but in most countries, it’s the M1 Ultra Mac Studio – where you’ll have to wait seven to nine weeks.

Photo: Fasyah Halim/Unsplash

