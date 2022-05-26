Tim Cook supports his high school’s band in Alabama with $100,000 donation

Apple CEO Tim Cook has donated $100,000 to help his alma mater’s band program to purchase new instruments for students. Cook has a special connection to the group as he was a trombone player in Robertsdale High School’s band in Alabama.

The school band, in Baldwin County in Alabama, has found itself growing faster than it could afford. A spokesperson told AL that Cook’s donation has bought 28 instruments including tubas, flutes, and horns for the band.

These instruments will enhance the entire band and provide instruments to students this year and for many years to come. The Robertsdale band continues to grow every year and with that the needs of the group, stated Chastity Reddick.

Cook graduated from Robertsdale High School in 1978 and went on to go to Auburn University for college. Baldwin County Public schools mentioned the gift online, comparing it to “Christmas morning” for the students.

“We are speechless. Due to our growth, we found ourselves in a situation where we didn’t have enough instruments for this coming fall. We would have had more students than instruments, and needed $140,000 to make this happen,” band director LT Hughes wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

While Cook’s gift is generous, the band is still fundraising for an additional $40,000 to support the program.

