One of the things people care about when Apple releases an iPhone is new color options. Rumors now say the company could release a purple iPhone 14 Pro, alongside the traditional Silver, Graphite, and Gold options. With that in mind, would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro?

As of now, analysts believe Apple will once again change the design of the next iteration of the Pro iPhones by ditching the notch with a hole-punch + pill cutout. For the most expensive phones, the company is said to maintain the same two sizes: 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.

Yesterday, graphic designer Ian Zelbo and YouTuber Jon Prosser released renders of the rumored purple iPhone 14 Pro based on leaked CADs and schematics, also previously reported by 9to5Mac.

It’s important to note that Apple has released purple iPhones in the past, the last one being a mid-cycle iPhone 12. A few months ago, the company unveiled two new colors for the iPhone 13 lineup, green and Alpine Green, and, for the first time in two years, hasn’t released a purple iPhone.

The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to feature the A16 chip – while the regular models could maintain the A15 Bionic. Alongside this, the camera bump will likely be larger thanks to an improved main sensor with 48MP of resolution.

About the iPhone 14 Pro Max specifically, it will get slightly smaller than the previous generation at 77.58 mm in width. The height will decrease by 0.1 mm, now measuring at 160.7 mm. And as previously said, it will get slightly thicker with an increased camera sensor bump.

Getting a bit personal, I’ve been using the new color options for the latest iPhones, and one complaint I have is how hard it’s to match them with cases. For the Sierra Blue iPhone 13 Pro, I think it only goes well with green cases, while a Graphite or Silver model would definitely go well with any case color.

With a purple iPhone 14 Pro, I do believe it would be weird to match it with MagSafe accessories, such as the MagSafe Wallet, leather cases, and silicon cases. But that’s just my opinion.

Would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro? If so, why? Would the color be enough for an upgrade? Share your thoughts down in the comment section below.

