Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 in Friday’s best deals, plus Memorial Day sales and more

Heading into the holiday weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live with Apple Watch Series 7 returning to all-time lows from $329. That’s alongside an Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box from $22 and Best Buy’s annual 4-day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 discounts return to lows from $329

Amazon is now offering another chance to score all-time lows on the latest Apple Watch Series 7 models. Headlining is the 45mm GPS style in several colors at $359. Normally fetching $429, today’s offer marks the best we’ve seen in other month and matching the Amazon low at $70 off. Those same $70 in savings also apply to the 41mm styles from $329.

In either case, you’re looking at Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

Anker Memorial Day weekend Gold Box starts at $22

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of chargers, power banks, and accessories starting at $22. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way this time around is the Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger at $50. Down from $80, today’s offer is one of the first overall price cuts to date and a new 2022 low at $30 off.

Having launched last fall, the recent Anker MagGo charging station arrives with a 2-in-1 design that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 with a 7.5W MagSafe pad. Its unique folding design can be tilted up to reveal a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and other earbuds, too. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale goes live!

Not to be outdone by all of the other retailers getting in on the holiday weekend savings, Best Buy today is launching its annual Memorial Day sale. Live now through the end of the weekend, you’ll be able to save on everything from Apple gear to massive TVs, Chromebooks, and much more in the yearly sale. A top pick has to be the best price yet on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4. Now up to $150 off, like you’ll find for the elevated 256GB Wi-Fi model at $599 via both Amazon and Best Buy, these are sitting at all-time lows and the best prices in almost a month. Entry-level configurations start at $500, as well.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]

Review: Wyze Lock Bolt delivers an affordable Bluetooth fingerprint deadbolt [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: