AT&T fiber hits 20 Gbps with ‘Hyber-Gig’ network test following launch of 5 Gbps for customers

Back in January, AT&T launched impressive speeds up to 5 Gbps with its fiber internet service in over 70 US cities. Now AT&T fiber is out with the news that it has successfully reached blazing-fast 20 Gbps symmetric speeds with its production network.

AT&T says it’s “laser-focused” on being the “best broadband provider in America.” In an update on its progress for faster speeds, improved capacity, and lower latency, the company shared it hit the massive 20 Gbps download and upload speeds with its production network following the milestone of hitting 10 Gbps earlier this year.

How AT&T fiber hit 20 Gbps

AT&T touts it’s the first operator in the world to achieve 20 Gbps speeds in testing and the June achievement was made possible with “wavelength coexistence.”

“In our trial, we were able to take advantage of wavelength coexistence with our FiberWise™ technology – combining 25GS-PON with XGS-PON and other point-to-point services over the same fiber to offer an efficient evolutionary path. This technology is what enabled us to reach 10 Gigs earlier this year and 20 Gigs today in our Broadband Lab in Austin, TX.”

While there’s no schedule for when the 10-20 Gbps symmetric speeds will launch for commercial customers, AT&T believes the 25GS-PON tech backing those advancements may be ready as soon as the next “6 to 12 months.”

AT&T fiber offers 1, 2, and 5 Gbps plans now in over 70 US cities.

