Instagram repeating Stories bug fix arrives with update on iOS

This week, Instagram users on iPhone have been experiencing an issue where Stories keep appearing over and over after they’ve been watched. Fortunately, there’s been an update this morning for the iOS Instagram app that includes a repeating Stories bug fix.

Spotted by The Verge, issues with the repeating Stories on Instagram for iPhone seem to have started on Monday this week.

As we described yesterday, the bug has meant Instagram is not remembering which Stories have been viewed by users so it keeps showing the same Story over and over every time someone shares new content.

Meta/Instagram has been aware of the issue and said it was working on a fix.

Instagram repeating Stories bug fix

Users dealing with the bug will be glad to hear that Instagram has released a new iOS update this morning that appears to include the repeating Stories bug fix.

As usual, the release notes for version 239.1 just say “The latest version contains bug fixes and performance improvements.” However, the team at The Verge and others online are seeing the bug resolved.

