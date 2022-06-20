M1 MacBook Air now $99 off in Monday’s best deals, plus Anker sale from $13 and more

Another new week has arrived and all of the best deals are now following suit! Everything kicks off with a $99 discount on M1 MacBook Air to go alongside the first price cuts on Sony’s new LinkBuds/S earbuds from $158. That’s alongside the latest Anker iPhone accessory sale from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air is an even better value at $99 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $900 in several styles. Typically fetching $999, this is matching our previous mention at $99 off while marking the first price cut since the new M2 model was revealed at $299 above today’s discount. The elevated 512GB capacity is also on sale at $1,150, down from $1,299.

While it isn’t the upcoming version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Sony’s new LinkBuds/S see first discounts from $158

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on the just-released Sony LinkBuds S. Having first launched back in May, the new earbuds are now down to $178 in two styles. Normally fetching $198, this $20 discount provides not only a new Amazon low, but also the very first chance to save on the new releases period.

Delivering what Sony contends are the world’s smallest and lightest hi-rise earbuds with noise cancellation, the brand has packed. its Integrated Processor V1 into a refreshed design. Alongside blocking out ambient audio, there’s also 6 hours of battery life that extends by another 20 with the charging case, as well as a new software feature that allows the LinkBuds S to take the wearer’s environment into mind to adjust the listening experience. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage, as well.

Anker’s Nano II 30W GaN II Charger drops to $24 in latest sale

Anker is now kicking off the work week by discounting a selection of its in-house charging accessories courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. The price cuts this time around start at $13 and score free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick has the Anker Nano II 30W GaN II Charger marked down to $24. Normally fetching $30, this one is at within cents of the all-time low and marking the second-best price yet at 20% off.

Anker’s entry-level Nano II charger comes centered around GaN II technology with the ability to dish out 30W of power from its single USB-C port. While there’s no folding plugs, it clocks in at just a fraction of the size as Apple’s own 30W counterpart and provides a compact way to top off everything from an iPhone to iPad and even an M1 MacBook Air. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

