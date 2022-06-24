Apple updates Subscriptions menu in iOS with refreshed interface

Apple on Friday began rolling out a refreshed interface for the Subscriptions menu on the iPhone and iPad. The new design not only follows the latest interface guidelines for iOS, but also makes it easier to understand which subscriptions are currently active and inactive.

For those unfamiliar, the Subscriptions menu can be accessed by going to Settings > Your Apple ID > Subscriptions. There, users can find and manage all the subscriptions they have made to third-party apps and Apple services.

By tapping on one of the subscriptions, you can see when it will be renewed or expire. Apple also provides shortcuts to quickly renew an expired subscription, cancel an ongoing subscription, or even change the subscription plan without even having to open the app. The menu also has options to share subscriptions with the family and enable renewal receipts.

However, as noted by MacRumors, it seems that the refreshed interface of the Subscriptions menu is only available for devices running iOS 15.5 or later (which also includes iOS 16 beta). iOS 15.4 remains with the old interface even though Apple has updated the Subscriptions menu remotely for iOS 15.5 users.

The Mac also has a Subscriptions menu that is available within the App Store, but this one hasn’t been updated yet.

Check out our special guide on how to view, cancel, and renew subscriptions on iPhone and iPad.

