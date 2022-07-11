Monday’s best deals: 11-inch M1iPad Pro $249 off, AirPods Pro $170, Eve HomeKit gear, more

Starting off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now live ahead of the Prime Day festivities. Leading the way, Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is down to $699 alongside AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case hitting a new 2022 low of $170. Also, go check out all of the Eve HomeKit accessories from $32. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pro with Thunderbolt hits Amazon low at $100 off

Just before Prime Day 2022 officially kicks off tonight, Amazon now offers Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $699. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at a match of the 2022 low as well as only the third notable discount of the year. This $100 discount matches the best we’ve seen to date, as well. You can also save up to $249 off higher-end models with the price dropping at checkout, all of which are sitting at new all-time lows.

Whether you opt for one of the more affordable models or end up maxing out the storage, Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives with an M1 chip that powers the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac, and then head below for more details on the Prime Day iPad Pro discounts.

Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case hit $170

Alongside the pre-Prime Day M1 iPad Pro discounts, Amazon is also currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case for $170. While you’d normally pay $249, today’s offer delivers $79 in savings while beating our previous several mentions by $4. This delivers a new 2022 low and is the best we’ve seen since the Black Friday holiday season last year. So while there’s a chance we see some slightly more enticing discounts in the next few days, this will likely be the best readily available price.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

Save on popular Eve HomeKit accessories for Prime Day

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve smart home accessories for Prime Day, headlined by the all-new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $60. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $15 under our previous mention, a total of 40% off. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info.

Amazon is now also carrying those Prime Day savings over to the Eve Cam 1080p HomeKit Security Camera for $120. Normally fetching $150, this is now 20% off and at the best price of the year by beating our previous mention by $19. Equipped with HomeKit Secure Video support, Eve’s foray into the connected camera game delivers 1080p recording, an emphasis on privacy, and an indoor design. Other notable features here include rich notifications, motion alerts that can distinguish between people and pets, and more. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

