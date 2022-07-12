mophie speedport 45 with USB-C cable undercuts Apple’s dual-port USB-C chargers

Jul. 12th 2022

mophie speedport 45
mophie is out today with the newest addition to its speedport GaN USB-C charger lineup. The new speedport 45 features dual USB-C ports with a compact design and a 2-meter cable included. All of that at less than Apple’s new 35W dual-port chargers.

mophie launched the speedport 45 with USB-C cable today joining the single-port speedport 67 and 30.

The new dual-port compact charger arrives shortly after Apple debuted its first 35W dual-port chargers that are priced at $59 – alongside the new MacBook Air.

Notably, the mophie speedport 45 offers 10W more power and includes a 2-meter USB-C cable for $49.95. And mophie is running a 30% off promotion through July 13 (auto applied), bringing the price down to $35.

speedport 45 with USB-C cable features:

  • Gall Nitride (GaN) Technology: High-performance internal silicon components increase charging efficiency in an ultra-compact form factor
  • Up to 45W Fast Charging with USB-C PD: Delivers up to 45W of power to charge your portable device.
  • Charge Two Devices at Once: Two USB-C ports let you can charge two devices at once – 25W for the first and 20W for the second
  • Folding Prongs: Fits easily in your pocket or bag and won’t snag on other items
  • Small, Compact Design: The speedport 45 is significantly smaller than typical, non-GAN chargers
  • Smart and Reliable: Tested by third-party labs and meets applicable regulatory safety and technology certifications and requirements
  • Casing Made with Recycled Materials: The speedport 45’s casing is made with up to 50% post-consumer recycled plastics
  • Compatible: with iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air, smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices
  • Two-year warranty: Double the warranty you get from many other brands

9to5Mac’s Take

There are certainly cheaper dual-port USB-C chargers out there. But I think the mophie speedport 45 offers a compelling price while coming from a reputable brand that you can trust with your Apple devices.

Along with availability direct from mophie, the speedport 45 with USB-C cable is available at Apple. However, that’s at the full price of $49.95, so don’t miss out on the $35 offer from mophie through July 13.

