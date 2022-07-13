WhatsApp is coming to Meta and Ray-Ban’s Stories glasses

How would you like to send your WhatsApp messages hands-free? WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is now coming to Stories Glasses. With this integration, users can call, send end-to-end encrypted messages, and also hear messages, entirely hands-free.

In addition to these features, users can also take photos and videos as well as listen to music. Aside from WhatsApp, Messenger has already been integrated within Stories glasses. According to Mark Zuckerberg, users can soon reply directly to both their WhatsApp and Messenger messages with voice commands.

An article from The Verge mentions the WhatsApp voice command feature was leaked back in April. With this, users can dictate a message to the glasses’ virtual assistant, likely the Facebook Assistant, without needing to use their phone.

Meta has been increasingly focusing on the company’s augmented reality and virtual reality products and the “metaverse.” It’s AR/VR headset allows users to visit alternate worlds where they can connect with others and also build custom worlds.

Could WhatsApp come to Apple glasses?

Overall, this WhatsApp integration opens new doors to what users can do with wearable technology. As Apple’s own set of augmented reality glasses is still underway, it’s unsure if it will integrate with WhatsApp as it seems exclusive to Meta at the moment.

