Apple TV+ reportedly in talks for its first content made in Brazil.

Apple TV+ launched in 2019 with exclusive shows and movies – and although most of them come from the US and Canada, there are already some productions from other places and in languages other than English. This time, it seems that Apple is now in talks to produce its first original content made in Brazil.

The report comes from Flavio Ricco, a Brazilian journalist known for sharing exclusive news about local TV. According to Ricco, Apple TV+ is “interested in producing new content” in Brazil. Details are unclear at this point, but the journalist said the company is looking to “prioritize quality and authenticity” with its new local production.

It’s worth noting that Apple TV+ is already available in Brazil and the entire catalog has Portuguese dubbing available. However, if the rumors are true, this should also be the first Apple TV+ content originally recorded in Brazilian Portuguese.

The first non-English content on Apple TV+ was “Tehran,” a spy thriller by Moshe Zonder with most of the dialogue in Hebrew and Farsi. “Losing Alice,” a psychological thriller by Sigal Avin which was also produced in Israel, was recorded in Hebrew and was dubbed into English and other languages for its release on Apple TV+.

Interestingly, both shows were originally produced for local Israeli TV and then acquired by Apple TV+ for worldwide streaming, so it won’t be a surprise if the company follows a similar approach in Brazil.

More non-English content coming to Apple TV+

As Apple TV+ has been slowly growing around the world, it makes total sense for Apple to invest in local productions to make the platform more attractive outside the US. According to JustWatch, Apple TV+ now has 3% of the streaming platform market share in Brazil, coming in right behind Disney’s Star+ which has 4%.

While Apple TV+’s first Brazilian production is just a rumor, Apple has already confirmed that it has been working on new Russian-language content as well as the platform’s first French-language series – which is expected to premiere later this year. There’s also “Pachinko,” an Apple TV+ show (now renewed for its second season) with stories told across three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.

A big part of Apple TV+’s success comes from its critically acclaimed content. Apple TV+ original movie CODA was the first streaming content to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Also this year, the Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso won multiple Critics Choice awards, while Severance and other shows have been nominated for the 2022 Emmys.

You can take a look at the full Apple TV+ catalog by visiting the platform’s website or by accessing the Apple TV app on a compatible iOS device, Mac, Apple TV, or Smart TV.

