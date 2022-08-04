M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Air with MagSafe sees first discount to $1,135

Trusted Retailer Expercom is now offering the first cash discount on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air. Now dropping the entry-level 8GB/256GB model to $1,135 for the Starlight model, today’s offer amounts to $64 in savings from the usual $1,199 price point you’d pay at Amazon as well as a new all-time low. Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover hits $57

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Leather Cover for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $57. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer is delivering the best price of the year at nearly 30% off. This is $8 under our previous mention and marks the second-best price of all-time at within $4 of the all-time low.

Covering your iPad Pro in Twelve South’s signature handcrafted leather, this BookBook case lives up to its name with a design that draws inspiration from old school book covers. There’s room inside for your M1 iPad Pro as well as the companion Magic Keyboard, with a zippered design for keeping everything in place. Dive into our launch coverage of the newer cream interior style for a better idea of what to expect.

Anker’s iPhone 13 MagSafe power banks on sale from $30

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand for $50. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings, is the lowest price in over a month, and the second-best discount to date at within $6 of the all-time low. Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $30, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and delivering one of the best prices yet at $20 off. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

