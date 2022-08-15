‘Today At Apple’ launches group sessions in retail stores, here’s how they work

Five years ago, Apple started its Today at Apple initiative by combining workshops and creative performances in its retail stores. After the program moved online during the pandemic, the company brought back the initiative to its retail stores and now it’s announcing a new way to take advantage of it with workshops with private group sessions.

As reported by Michael Steeber in his Tabletops newsletter, Apple customers can now reserve “a Today At Apple sessions tailored to your needs.”

Today at Apple group sessions are a significant new expansion of in-store programming and the best way to guarantee attention from Apple’s Creative Pros. You can make a reservation online or in the Apple Store app. Group support is offered for kids and adults in a subset of popular Today at Apple sessions.

Steeber says these new group sessions are perfect for classrooms, family members, and events; up to 15 guests can be part of a session and they can be 30, 60, or 90 minutes. In addition, sign language interpreters are also available.

The newsletter also gives another tidbit about this program. Steeber writes: “This feature has been in the works since Apple Field Trip sessions were discontinued more than two years ago. As people ease back into group settings, it’s great to see it finally launch.”

Apple says you can “practice coding skills with students. Expand your skills on Mac with coworkers. Or learn Art & Design skills with your community group. Book a hands-on Today at Apple session just for your group and learn with the products you love right in the Apple Store.”

You can see if group sessions are available in your local store by clicking here.

