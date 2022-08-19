Season 1 of ‘SEE’ available to watch for free on Apple TV+ ahead of Season 3 premiere

SEE was one of the first Apple Original Shows announced with the launch of Apple TV+ in 2019. Now, the show is about to return for its third and final season, and Apple will let everyone watch the first season of SEE for free on Apple TV+ for a limited time.

As announced by the official SEE account on Twitter, the entire first season of the show is now available to watch for free on Apple TV+. This means that anyone can now watch the first eight episodes of the series, even if you’re not an Apple TV+ subscriber.

Of course, this is a limited time offer. According to Apple, season one of SEE will remain available for free until August 29. After that, the episodes will once again require an Apple TV+ subscription. The offer is an attempt by Apple to get more people interested and engaged with SEE before the release of the show’s final season.

For those unfamiliar, SEE is described as a show that tells the story of a “brutal and primitive future” in which humanity has lost the ability to see. The show has impressive fight scenes and killer settings and costumes. This comes as no surprise, as each episode of SEE cost Apple about $15 million, making it one of the most expensive series on the market.

In the third season, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his brother Edo and moved away from his family to live remotely in the forest. However, Baba Voss returns to Paya to defend his tribe after Trivantian scientists develop devastating new weapons that threaten “the future of humanity.”

The show features Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Hera Hilmar, Sylvia Hoeks,

Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, and Nesta Cooper.

How to watch season 1 of ‘SEE’ for free

All episodes of SEE are available on Apple TV+, which can be accessed within the Apple TV app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV. The Apple TV app is also available on Smart TVs, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles. In the United States, the Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month, and you can share it with your family.

In order to watch the first season of SEE for free, all you need to do is go to the Apple TV app and search for the show. Although it doesn’t require a subscription, a valid Apple ID is required to watch the content.

And, if you’re looking for the best way to watch Apple TV+ content in your home, be sure to take a look at the best Apple TV 4K deals on Amazon.

