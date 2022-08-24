PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta

The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps.

For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned platform that lets developers invite regular users to try out beta versions of their apps. With macOS Ventura under development, many developers have submitted beta versions of their apps with new features ready for macOS 13.

The TestFlight bug seems to be affecting almost every Mac user running the latest beta of macOS Ventura, which was released on August 8 to developers. Unfortunately, Apple has since then not released any updates for macOS Ventura beta, while iOS 16 beta has been updated twice in the same period.

As noted by John Voorhees of MacStories, the bug forces users to replace beta apps with regular versions since each beta build has a 90-day time limit before it expires. Since the TestFlight app no longer works, the beta apps also stop working once they expire, and there’s nothing the user can do about it.

Developers have also been complaining about the same bug, and the 9to5Mac staff also experienced it while running macOS Ventura beta. Once you click to install or update a beta app, TestFlight downloads the app but then nothing else happens. Because of this, developers won’t be able to get feedback from users on new versions of their apps.

TestFlight for Mac no longer installs or updates betas, and I’ve now reached the point where I’m replacing betas with store versions because the betas are expiring. If this doesn’t change soon, it’s going to become very difficult to cover new and updated Mac apps this fall. — John Voorhees (@johnvoorhees) August 24, 2022

No word from Apple regarding the TestFlight bug

It’s unclear what causes the TestFlight bug on macOS, and Apple hasn’t said a word about it – not even in the release notes for macOS Ventura beta 5. Similar to iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura is expected to be released to the public later this fall.

Have you been affected by the TestFlight bug with macOS Ventura beta? Let us know in the comments below.

