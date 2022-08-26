9to5Mac Happy Hour 396: iPhone 14 event announced, self-service Mac repairs, iPadOS 16 officially delayed

Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s Apple’s news including the announcement of the iPhone 14 event, set for September 7. Also, Cook, Ive, and Laurene Powell-Jobs will appear at the Code Conference the day before. Also, Apple officially announced the iPadOS 16 delay and launched the Self-Service Repair Program for the Mac.

