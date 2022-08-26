9to5Mac Happy Hour 396: iPhone 14 event announced, self-service Mac repairs, iPadOS 16 officially delayed

Seth Kurkowski

- Aug. 26th 2022 8:14 am PT

9to5mac happy hour
0

Benjamin and Chance break down this week’s Apple’s news including the announcement of the iPhone 14 event, set for September 7. Also, Cook, Ive, and Laurene Powell-Jobs will appear at the Code Conference the day before. Also, Apple officially announced the iPadOS 16 delay and launched the Self-Service Repair Program for the Mac.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Follow

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Chance Miller @ChanceHMiller

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski