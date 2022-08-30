Deals: Nomad Apple Accessory sale, WD storage Gold Box, Sony XM5 headphones, more

Tuesday has arrived and is carrying in all of today’s best deals head of Labor Day. Leading the way we have a Nomad Labor Day sale on must-have Apple accessories. Amazon also launched a Gold Box WD and SanDisk storage sale from $17 to go alongside one of the first chances to save on Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Nomad Apple accessories discounted in Labor Day sale

Nomad is launching its annual Labor Day sale today, marking down its entire collection of leather iPhone cases, premium Apple Watch bands, and popular Apple accessories by 15% in the process. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad lineup is our top pick this time around, offering the new Base One Max for $127. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at the third-best price to date. Perfect for complementing your existing iPhone 12 or 13 – or the new 14 series handsets that will be launching in less than a month – the new Base One Max packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your handset at 15W speeds.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. It pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, as well. You can also lock-in savings with other Nomad Labor Day deals, too.

Amazon launches Gold Box WD and SanDisk storage sale

As part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of WD and SanDisk storage with prices kicking off at just $17. Packed with everything from desktop storage and high-capacity solid-state drives to portable and rugged offerings with USB-C connectivity, microSD cards for your DSLR or Switch, and more, today’s sale provides just about all of the notable ways to upgrade your storage setup without having to pay anywhere close to full price. While you can shop everything right here, we’ve outlined some of our top picks from these Labor Day deals down below.

Amazon storage Gold Box top picks:

Sony’s new XM5 ANC Headphones fall to lows from $255

Though the end of today, Woot now offers the latest Sony XM5 Wireless ANC Headphones for $340. Normally fetching $398 via other retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the very first cash discount we’ve seen at $58 off. This is a new all-time low, as well. Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can score the headphones from eBay at $255.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros fall to new lows of $400 off

One of the most notable Labor Day deals we’ll see period is also still live, with Amazon offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,599 to kick off all of the early Labor Day savings. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $400 discount is now down to a new all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. We’ve never seen it anywhere close to the discounted price today, making the high-end machine more affordable than ever.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

