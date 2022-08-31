Apple Magic Keyboard and AirPods Max fall to lowest prices of the year Wednesday’s best deals

We’re halfway through the week, and the best deals are flowing in for Wednesday. All-time lows on Apple Magic Keyboard refurbished models are now live from $155 ahead of Labor Day to join the best prices of the year on AirPods Max at $120 off. Not to mention, the first markdowns on Eve’s new Aqua HomeKit water controller at $130 with Thread in tow. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Magic Keyboards on sale from $155 in refurb sale

Through the end of the week and head of Labor Day, Woot is now discounting a selection of refurbished iPad keyboard accessories with prices starting at $90. Our top pick has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard marked down to $160. You’d more regularly pay $349 for a new condition model over at Amazon, with today’s offer delivering a match of the all-time low for only the third time at $189 off.

Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the Apple Magic Keyboard sports a signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. It’ll let you take full advantage of your iPad Pro’s power with the ergonomic features. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods Max return to lowest price of the year with Spatial Audio

Apple’s AirPods Max boast one of the more lofty price tags for a pair of ANC headphones these days, but Amazon just made the listening experience even more affordable ahead of Labor Day. Right now, you can score the headphones in several styles at $429. Normally fetching $549, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $120 off. This is the best price cut we’ve seen in several months and beats our previous mention by $21.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers another to chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for less. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Eve’s just-refreshed Aqua HomeKit water controller with Thread sees first discount

After first launching back at the start of August, the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller is now on sale for the very first time. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Thread-enabled model is sitting at $130. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s price cut is delivering a new all-time low as well as the only discount we’ve seen to date.

Packed into a refreshed design, Eve Aqua seeks to automate your sprinkler or outdoor faucet with the help of Siri. On top of the usual HomeKit integration we see from the brand, there’s also Thread connectivity. This time around the upgraded build has a brass faucet connector and magnetic valve to improve durability and protect against leaks. Go dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

M1 Pro MacBook Pros fall to new lows of $400 off

One of the most notable Labor Day deals we’ll see period is also still live, with Amazon offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,599 to kick off all of the early Labor Day savings. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $400 discount is now down to a new all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. We’ve never seen it anywhere close to the discounted price today, making the high-end machine more affordable than ever.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

