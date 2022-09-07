Play iPhone 14 event bingo with Basic Apple Guy’s free download

Apple’s “Far out” iPhone 14 event is less than an hour out. For some extra fun during the event, download Basic Apple Guy’s free bingo card.

Late last week, Peak Design launched an iPhone 14 event guessing game with a grand prize of $10,000. That’s still open until 12:59 pm PT if you want to join in before the event starts.

iPhone 14 event bingo

But as for making the event itself more fun, Basic Apple Guy has a slick bingo card that is available as a free download (tip jar here).

Related: Download ‘Far out’ event wallpapers from Basic Apple Guy for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

“Another Apple Event means it’s time to play along with another round of Bingo featuring some of the products and features rumoured to be announced at this year’s Far Out September event.

BOARD

This board features some of my picks for the Apple event on September 7, 2022. This list represents my picks as of Saturday, September 3, and things could always change between now and Wednesday with any last-minute leaks.”

