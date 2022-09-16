iPhone 14 Launch Hub: Best cases, carrier deals and trade-in offers

9to5Mac’s iPhone 14 Launch Hub is brought to you by Urban Armor Gear: Get premium protection for the new iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max with the latest collections from Urban Armor Gear.

It’s new iPhone launch day! The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available in the United States and around the world. The iPhone 14 Plus is up for pre-order and will go on sale October 7. The focus is firmly on the Pro models this year, with the upgraded camera system, always-on display, and Dynamic Island user interface.

If you are interested in getting a new phone this year, check out below for the best trade-in deals and carrier deals available on iPhone 14 launch day. And keep reading to find out about the best accessories to be able to enjoy your iPhone 14 to the max …

Getting started with your new iPhone 14

First off, be aware that Apple has already had to roll out a bug-fix update for the iPhone 14 series. The issues with iOS 16.0 affect activating your iMessage and FaceTime accounts on the phone. You’ll want to make sure to update to iOS 16.0.1 immediately after unboxing your new iPhone.

Then, you’ll want to set up your phone. Maybe try out the Dynamic Island if you have a Pro model. But you’ll also want to protect your phone from accidental drops and scratches, so next, have a look at our roundup of the best cases for your new iPhone 14 …

If you are upgrading from an older generation of iPhone, be aware that existing cases will not fit your new iPhone 14. The rear camera and volume button arrangements have changed just enough to make iPhone 13 cases incompatible.

So, check out our best case roundup for iPhone 14 here to find a brand new case to fit your iPhone 14. We compare the best choices from Apple, and some of our favorite accessory brands — whether you are looking for sleek clear case or something super rugged, our roundup has something suited for your preferences.

Featured Product: The all-terrain Monarch Pro Kevlar from UAG comes equipped with a built-in MagSafe module for seamless charging, 5 layers of protection (including Kevlar), and boasts 25+ ft. drop protection for the new iPhone 14 lineup.

If you are tempted by the new iPhone 14 range, but are on the lookout for the best deals, check out the best carrier deals here.

You can get big savings at the carriers this year, with up to $1000 off from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Deals worth hundreds of dollars of savings off the standard retail price are also available on the iPhone 14 Plus and other models.

And if you are looking for ways to save when you upgrade, check out our best trade in offers post here. Our partner Decluttr is offering best-in-industry trade in values for your old iPhone, on iPhone 14 launch day.

For example, you can get up to $831 when you send in an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Moreover, you can boot your trade-in value by an extra 10% using our promo code 9TO5Mac. This compares very favourably to Apple’s own-trade in scheme, which will quote you offers hundreds of dollars lower for the same device.

Enjoy your new iPhone 14!

