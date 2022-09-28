Apple’s next big car milestone is assembling its team once again

When will Apple unveil its car? That’s the question customers have been asking for years. With executives leaving Project Titan and Apple having to rearrange the team over and over, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company has set a date to rearrange its car team yet again.

In a Twitter post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote:

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022.

Apple’s plans for its Project Titan self-driving car initiative have evolved over the years. By the end of 2021, it was reported that VP of technology Kevin Lynch had taken the reins of the project following the departure of Doug Field. He had been leading the day-to-day Project Time efforts with a team of “hundreds of engineers” prior to departing for Ford.

Apple is said to be weighing a number of different options for Project Titan, but its ambitious goal is to ship a self-driving EV without a steering wheel by 2025.

With that many changes, it’s unclear how long the company will delay its own car announcement, as it seems more likely to see Apple introducing the new Mixed Reality headset and later an Augmented Reality device.

Kuo’s newest analysis comes six months after he said that Apple had dissolved for “some time” its team as it would need a reorganization “within the next three to six months to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025.”

Kuo wasn’t the only one reporting the critical situation of the Apple Car project, as Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said in January that the project was in a “make-or-break year” after Joe Bass, who was the head of software engineering program management for Apple’s car team, left.

While Apple is still a few years away from introducing its own car, at least the company is planning a major revamp for CarPlay by literally taking over other vehicle’s screens – you can learn more about it here.

Are you excited about the Apple Car? Do you think it will ever see the light of day? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely build the new Apple Car project team before the end of 2022. 我的最新調查顯示，Apple可能將在2022年底前建立新的Apple Car專案團隊。 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 28, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: