Facebook security warning: Scam apps stole login credentials [U: List of apps]

Update: The names of the apps are now known. Apple has removed them from the App Store, but the apps also need to be removed from devices – see the list added to the end of the piece.

Meta has issued a Facebook security warning to around one million users that their login credentials may have been stolen by scam apps. While most of the apps were Android ones, 47 of them were iOS apps found in Apple’s App Store …

Many apps and websites offer third-party login options, with the most common ones being:

Login with Facebook

Login with Google

Login with Apple

The intention behind these login methods is to make it quicker and easier to start using an app, by skipping the need to register an account. However, a bad actor can also use this approach to steal your credentials.

Engadget reports that this is what a whole bunch of scam apps have done with the “Login with Facebook” option.

Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users that their account information may have been compromised by third-party apps from Apple or Google’s stores. In a new report, the company’s security researchers say that in the last year they’ve identified more than 400 scammy apps designed to hijack users’ Facebook account credentials. According to the company, the apps are disguised as “fun or useful” services, like photo editors, camera apps, VPN services, horoscope apps, and fitness tracking tools. The apps often require users to “Log In with Facebook” before they can access the promised features. But these login features are merely a means of stealing Facebook users’ account info. And Meta’s Director of Threat Disruption, David Agranovich, noted that many of the apps Meta identified were barely functional.

Facebook security warning

If you have used one of the known scam apps, Meta will push a message to you in the Facebook app:

A security notice from Meta You may have logged into Facebook from a malicious app designed to steal your

Facebook account information. To protect your information we recommend you secure your account immediately.

The site says that the iOS apps identified mostly appeared to be targeting business users, with names like Meta Business, FB Analytic, and so on.

Meta has provided the full list of apps to both Apple and Google, so that they can be removed from their respective app stores.

Apple of course argues that its app review process keeps users safe from scams, and this is why it shouldn’t be obliged by antitrust concerns to allow third-party app stores or sideloading of iOS apps.

This latest revelation could be said to provide ammunition to both sides of the debate. On the one hand, dozens of scam apps made it through app review despite the fact that (a) they were stealing credentials and (b) scarcely worked. On the other, there were far fewer of these apps in the App Store than in Google’s Play Store.

Full list of affected iPS apps

If you have installed any of these apps, you should remove the app and then change your Facebook password.

iOS App ID App Name 1555651942 FB Advertising Optimization 1561642325 Business ADS Manager 1563142182 Ads Analytics 1564091908 FB Adverts Optimization 1566705026 FB Analytic 1566706023 FB Adverts Community 1574530186 Adverts Ai Optimize 1587056055 Very Business Manager 1591775710 FB Business Support 1593368297 Fb Ads 1596775769 Meta Optimizer 1597553589 Business Manager Pages 1598946098 Adverts Manager 1600072709 Meta Adverts Manager 1600404846 Ad Optimization Meta 1601275530 FB Pages Manager 1602637866 Business Ads 1603255418 Meta Business 1603571287 Business Suite Manager 1604086670 FB Ads Cost 1607057895 Adverts Bussiness Suite 1608743187 Business Ads Clock 1609915932 Ads & Pages 1610859814 Business Suite 1610944161 Business & Ads 1612196202 Business Manager Overview 1613983385 Business Suite Ads 1619733733 Page Suite Manager 1622402517 Business Meta Support 1623362126 Pages Manager Suite 1625368035 Business Meta Pages 1626632781 Business Suite Ads 1626692617 Ads Business Knowledge 1629919774 Page Suite Managers 1631778308 Pages Managers Suite 1632069527 Ads Business Advance 1632606219 Pages Manager Suite 1633012933 Business Suite Optimize 1633016482 Business Manager Suite 1633078757 Business Suite Managers 1633828994 Ads Business Manager 1635045234 Ads Business Suite 1635301567 Business Manager Pages 1635555183 Business Adverts Manager 1636196931 Ads Manager Suite 1636825108 Business Manager Pages 1639572841 Ads & Business Suite

Photo: Dawid Sokołowski/Unsplash

