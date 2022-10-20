Google slides into Tim Cook’s mentions to promote ‘Team Pixel’ … while tweeting from an iPhone

Every so often, we see a competitor throw some shade at Apple on Twitter, and sometimes they do it while tweeting from the very iPhone they are mocking. The Google Pixel team hasn’t learned their lesson, apparently, and sent out a tweet mocking Apple last night while using “Twitter for iPhone.” It was quickly deleted… but the internet doesn’t forget.

As spotted by friend of the site Ian Zelbo, the Google Pixel account on Twitter sent out a tweet last night in response to Tim Cook’s “#TakeNote” teaser. Apple’s “Take Note” tagline drew criticism as it’s a tagline also being used by the Utah Jazz NBA team. In fact, Apple gave up the animated hashflag for this very reason.

Google decided to play into this and send a tweet saying that joining “Team Pixel” would help bring NBA fans “closer to your favorite team” than an iPhone would.

Hmmm ok, I See You. NBA fans…#TeamPixel is here to get you closer to your favorite team – tell us yours and we might be able to make your NBA Tip-Off even better.

Once called out, the Google Pixel team quickly took down the tweet and sent it again. The second time around, the tweet was sent via “Twitter for Web.”

One of these days, these companies might learn their lesson, but that day doesn’t appear to be today, and something tells us this won’t be the last time there’s a situation like this.

