Apple updates iWork apps for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura with new collaboration features

A day after rolling out significant updates to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users everywhere, Apple is now turning its attention to its iWork suite of apps. The company is out with extensive updates to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote today with new features for collaboration, optimizations for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, and more.

What’s new in Pages

Here are the release notes for Pages version 12.2, which is rolling out now:

An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative documents, including when people join, comment, and make edits

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared documents

Share a document in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates right in the Messages conversation (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call right from a collaborative document (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

The new Blank Layout template makes it easy to start documents that let you freely arrange text and graphics

Be even more productive on iPad with iPadOS 16

Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar

Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu

Work across multiple documents more easily with Stage Manager on supported iPad models

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number formats

Download the latest version of Pages on the App Store right here.

Plus Pages for Mac:

An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative documents, including when people join, comment, and make edits

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared documents

Share a document in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates right in the Messages conversation (Requires macOS 13)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call right from a collaborative document (Requires macOS 13)

Now use the File menu to manage your shared document or send a copy

The new Blank Layout template makes it easy to start documents that let you freely arrange text and graphics

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires macOS 13)

What’s new in Numbers

Here are the release notes for Numbers 12.2:

An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative spreadsheets, including when people join, comment, and make changes

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared spreadsheets

Share a spreadsheet in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates in the Messages conversation (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call straight from a collaborative spreadsheet (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Compare values and combine text with new functions, including BITAND, BITOR, BITXOR, BITLSHIFT, BITRSHIFT, ISOWEEKNUM, CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, and SWITCH

See autocomplete suggestions based on the contents of other cells in the same column

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number formats

Be even more productive on iPad with iPadOS 16

Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar

Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu

Work across multiple spreadsheets more easily with Stage Manager on supported iPad models

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Download the latest version of Numbers on the App Store right here.

Plus Numbers for Mac:

An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative spreadsheets, including when people join, comment, and make edits

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared spreadsheets

Share a spreadsheet in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates right in the Messages conversation

(Requires macOS 13)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call right from a collaborative spreadsheet (Requires macOS 13)

Now use the File menu to manage your shared spreadsheet or send a copy

Compare values and combine text with new functions, including BITAND, BITOR, BITXOR, BITLSHIFT, BITRSHIFT, ISOWEEKNUM, CONCAT, TEXTJOIN, and SWITCH.

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires macOS 13)

What’s new in Keynote

The release notes for Keynote version 12.2:

An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative presentations, including when people join, comment, and make changes

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared presentations

Share a presentation in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates in the Messages conversation (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call straight from a collaborative presentation (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Be even more productive on iPad with iPadOS 16

Quickly insert objects and get to your favorite tools with the customizable toolbar

Find common actions like print, rename, and more in the new document menu

Work across multiple presentations more easily with Stage Manager on supported iPad models

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires iOS 16 or iPadOS 16)

Remove or replace the background of live video for a dramatic effect

Style charts with additional controls for colors, lines, and number formats

Additional options for printing and exporting PDFs

Download the latest version of Keynote on the App Store right here.

Plus Keynote for Mac:

An all-new activity view shows recent changes in collaborative presentations, including when people join, comment and make edits

Get notifications when others join or make changes in your shared presentations

Share a presentation in Messages to instantly start collaborating with your team and see updates in the Messages conversation (Requires macOS 13)

Send a message or start a FaceTime call straight from a collaborative presentation (Requires macOS 13)

Now use the File menu to manage your shared presentation or send a copy

A new option lets you automatically remove an image’s background to isolate its subject (Requires macOS 13)

Remove or replace the background of live video for a dramatic effect

