‘HazeOver’ dimming tool for macOS updated with support for Shortcuts and Focus Filters

HazeOver is a productivity tool that lets users dim background windows to focus on just one task – which can be useful for those working on a large display with multiple windows open at the same time. The app was updated this week with many new features, including support for macOS Ventura, Shortcuts, and Focus Filters.

With HazeOver 1.9.3, the app is now compatible with Shortcuts, which is available on macOS Monterey and later. This way, users can integrate HazeOver into their workflows. One example is to create a shortcut to dim the background and enable Do Not Disturb at the same time.

For Mac users who have already upgraded to macOS Ventura, the app also works with Focus Filters. This expands the interactions of HazeOver even further, as you can toggle dimming on when a specific Focus Mode is activated, or even set its intensity and color automatically depending on the enabled mode. For each Focus Mode, you can set a different configuration in the app.

HazeOver automatically highlights an active window or app when you switch windows. The less important things gently fade away in the background, helping increase your productivity. Set the hazing intensity and speed to your liking. Be it a soft dimming, an undemanding hint to focus on your workflow. Or a powerful dark background for outright dedication to your current task.

Of course, these features are all combined with all the other capabilities that the app already offers, such as keyboard shortcuts, different dimming settings for the Light and Dark models, and support for AppleScript.

HazeOver is available on the Mac App Store for $1.99 with no in-app purchases or subscriptions. You can also get it as part of your Setapp subscription, or try it for free by downloading a trial version directly from the app’s website.

The update is free for current users.

