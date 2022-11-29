12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro now $100 off in Tuesday’s best deals, iPhone 14 official cases, more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but we’re still rounding up all of today’s best discounts. Headlining today’s collection, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to its all-time low at $100 off. Then go check out its entire catalog of official iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases on sale from $37. And to complete Tuesday’s assortment, iPhone 13/mini all-time lows land from $540 in a Cyber Week refurbished sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro returns to all-time low at $100 off

After originally going on sale at the start of Thanksgiving Week before quickly selling out, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now back at the all-time low. Courtesy of Amazon, the latest flagship addition to the iPadOS lineup is now down to $999 for the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration. That amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $1,099 price tag and delivers a match of the all-time low for only the second time. Today’s offer is only the third discount since launching earlier this fall, too.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature that you can read all about in our original coverage.

All of Apple’s iPhone 14 series MagSafe cases on sale

Still live after originally going up on sale during Thanksgiving Week, Amazon is offering the very first chances to save on Apple’s entire collection of new official iPhone 14 cases. Delivering new all-time lows across the lineup, these accessories are now finally discounted after launching back in September with free shipping across the board. Everything in the sale starts from $37, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 25% off. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

iPhone 13/mini all-time lows land from $540

Woot is launching a new Cyber Week iPhone sale today, discounting unlocked handsets in Grade A Refurbished condition in the process. Shipping is free as always for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Headlining the sale, the unlocked iPhone 13 128GB in one of four colors is now marked down to $590. You should more regularly pay $799, with today’s offer amounting to a new all-time low. This is only the second notable price cut and beats our previous mention by $90.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

