Six Apple Watch workout tips from Apple’s fitness expert Jay Blahnik

Apple’s VP of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik is known for his appearances at almost every Apple event to talk about what’s new for Apple Watch users. This week, the executive shared some workout tips in an interview with The Sun.

Jay Blahnik talks about the fitness features of the Apple Watch

Of course, Blahnik took the opportunity to praise the fitness and health features of the Apple Watch, calling it Apple’s “most personal device.” The Apple VP also said that Apple Watch was “designed from the beginning to help with wellness and fitness.” But of course, this is no surprise to anyone at this point.

We felt one of the magical things was that the same device that could help you run a marathon could also be a guardian for your health.

And to show that Apple Watch is definitely the best workout companion, Blahnik revealed six simple tips and tricks that every Apple Watch user can take advantage of while exercising.

How to take advantage of Apple Watch during workouts

For instance, he suggested users change or edit the views to show different data during a workout. Some people might prefer to see their Heart Rate Zones while others might choose to see their pace, power, and cadence instead. You can also switch between views easily using the Digital Crown, as explained by the executive.

When you set Pacer up, that will be your default view. But you can always flip the Digital Crown and go back to a regular metric view or heart rate view.

Blahnik also motivated Apple Watch users to race against themselves using Race Route. “Any time you’ve done a run more than twice, Race Route starts to remember it,” he explained. After that, you can challenge yourself against your best time and last time. And with watchOS 9, users can check their Heart Rate Zones to see the intensity of their workouts in five different segments.

Another tip shared by Blahnik is to create a Custom Workout with different goals for different situations. You can, for example, set the Apple Watch to send an haptic feedback after a one-minute warm-up or every mile you run.

Understanding body movements is a challenge for Apple

As Apple has been adding more and more metrics to watchOS, the Fitness VP said that people can learn a lot about themselves from such data. He also explained that Apple had to “decipher” how to use the arm to detect things like ground contact time accurately. “To get those additional measurements, you normally need to put a device on your hip or a dongle on your shoe. We wanted to allow that without those accessories,” he added.

And of course, his final tip for Apple Watch users is to subscribe to Apple Fitness+, which offers multiple guided workouts that users can do at home or at a gym. And even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+ is now available on the iPhone as well.

What are your workout tips for Apple Watch users? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: