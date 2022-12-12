Apple shares best Fitness+ workouts of 2022 alongside holiday and new Artist Spotlight series

Wrapping up the year, Apple is out today with its latest chart for 2022, this time for Fitness+. Now available in the app are the best workouts from the last 12 months plus holiday workouts/meditations, and a new Artist Spotlight series featuring Bruce Springsteen.

Apple is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its fitness service and the end of the year with a new top workouts list.

Handpicked by Apple Fitness+ trainers, the favorites include workouts from almost every category including strength, core, HIIT, yoga, pilates, cycling, rowing, treadmill, dance, and meditation.

Where to see the Best of 2022 Fitness+ workouts

Head to the Fitness app > Fitness+ tab > swipe down a bit to see the “Best of 2022” list.

New Artist Spotlight series

Apple Fitness+ has also just launched the latest Artist Spotlight Series featuring Bruce Springsteen. The initial lineup includes:

  • Strength with Gregg
  • Cycling with Sherica
  • Treadmill with Scott
  • HIIT with Anja

You’ll see the new Springsteen series featured at the top of Fitness+.

Holiday workouts

Finally, don’t forget Apple has over 20 holiday-themed workouts available. To find them, head just below the Best of 2022 list to see the “Get into the Holiday Spirit” section.

