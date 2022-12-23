9to5Mac Happy Hour 413: iPhone app sideloading, new Mac Pro rumors, iPhone SE 4 cancelled

Benjamin and Zac dive into the reports that Apple is preparing to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, with alternative app stores and sideloading becoming a possibility on the iPhone for the first time. Also, there’s rumors that Apple has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE 4 next year, and we have more clarity on the final specs for the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro.
Sponsored by Private Internet Access: Right now, go to PIAVPN.com/happyhour to get a whopping 82% off your VPN service… PLUS, four free months with a two-year plan!
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by Chargeasap: The world’s first and smallest 270W USB-C GaN Charger– Chargeasap Zeus– is available now with early bird pricing for a limited time.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
Read More
- Apple VR headset is probably to blame for Google picking off NFL Sunday Ticket deal at the 11th hour
- Kuo: Mass production of iPhone SE 4 might be cancelled or delayed until 2024
- AirPods Pro 2: The perfect replacement for AirPods Max that I didn’t know I needed
- Apple reveals MLS Season Pass schedule following exclusive streaming rights deal
- Apple’s self-service repair program now available for Studio Display and M1 Mac desktops
- Apple TV app for Android is rumored, following earlier expansion to Android TV devices
- Reported 2023 Mac Pro plan would be understandable, but still potentially concerning
- Apple reportedly prepping ‘multiple new external monitors’ with Apple Silicon inside
- Gurman: Apple cancels plans for high-end ‘M2 Extreme’ chip, but new Mac Pro will retain expandability options for RAM and storage
- After months of negotiations, Apple reportedly exits the running for NFL Sunday Ticket package
Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes
Subscribe
Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.