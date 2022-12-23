9to5Mac Happy Hour 413: iPhone app sideloading, new Mac Pro rumors, iPhone SE 4 cancelled

Benjamin and Zac dive into the reports that Apple is preparing to comply with the EU Digital Markets Act, with alternative app stores and sideloading becoming a possibility on the iPhone for the first time. Also, there’s rumors that Apple has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE 4 next year, and we have more clarity on the final specs for the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro.

Sponsored by Private Internet Access: Right now, go to PIAVPN.com/happyhour to get a whopping 82% off your VPN service… PLUS, four free months with a two-year plan!

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by Chargeasap: The world’s first and smallest 270W USB-C GaN Charger– Chargeasap Zeus– is available now with early bird pricing for a limited time.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: