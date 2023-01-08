Narwal Freo robot vacuums and mops your home with advanced technology and smart features

Keeping your home clean is always important, especially after the holidays. But doing it yourself is not exactly an easy task. Luckily, Narwal Freo – the latest robot from cleaning technology company Narwal – takes care of everything for you. It not only works as a vacuum cleaner, but also as a mop with a self-cleaning feature.

For those unfamiliar, Narwal is a company that specializes in professional cleaning equipment. It has more than 400 researchers and scientists around the world working on innovations for its products.

In 2021, Narwal launched the T10 – the first two-in-one robot mop and vacuum with a self-cleaning station. The Narwal 10 made a huge success and won multiple awards, including a nomination in TIME’s Best Inventions. This year, the company introduced Narwal Freo, which takes these technologies even further.

Narwal Freo

Narwal Freo is an intelligent robot that integrates vacuum cleaner and mop into a single product. It has five different cleaning modes, which work for basic daily cleaning or even to remove the most complex dirt with high efficiency. And thanks to its smart features, Freo automatically changes cleaning modules to avoid secondary pollution.

For instance, the mopping pads automatically lift to prevent the mops from getting in contact with dirt. And when vacuuming and scrubbing simultaneously, the dual side brushes closes to avoid soiling the cleaned area with collected dirt.

With Vacuum mode, Freo uses the roller brush plus the side brushes to collect all the dirt. In Mop mode, the robot activates the high-speed rotating mop to efficiently remove stains. There’s also Vacuum then Mop, which combines the first two modes in different stages so that the dirt doesn’t get wet.

Freo can also Vacuum and Mop at the same time if you want, while Freo mode uses DirtSense technology to detect the level of dirt and then decide the duration and intensity of the mopping. Plus, there’s a feature called Smart-Swing, which allows the robot to swing around and brush the floor’s edges with the rear mop pads. The robot relies on advanced LiDAR scanner to detect the environment.

Once cleaning is complete, Narwal Freo can self-clean and dry itself using a water tank and hot air vents built into its base, which also has a detergent refill. As expected from a good robot vacuum cleaner, Freo also automatically returns to the base to recharge without you having to do anything.

Greater suction power than T10

Compared to the Narwal T10, Freo has greater suction power than its predecessor. More specifically, it has a suction power of 3000pa, about 1000pa more than the T10. Even so, the Freo’s working sound is as low as 55dB. In other words, the new Narwal Freo is efficient while at the same time very quiet. This is great especially for those who have children or pets at home.

And unlike the T10, where the user had to manually change accessories to choose between mop and vacuum, Freo does this automatically. And when it comes to the base station, Narwal has upgraded the new one with handles to make it easier to hold and move the station.

The new Narwal Freo base station also has a touchable display, so you can connect the robot to Wi-Fi, pair it to the Narwal app, and start or stop cleaning tasks directly from there. This is the only model available on the market with a touchable LCD screen. With the Narwal app, you can create a map of your home to choose where Freo will clean. There are options to manually return the robot to its base station and even clean carpets.

Price and availability

You can buy the Narwal Freo for $1299, while the accessory pack costs $99. However, if you’re looking for something more affordable, Narwal still sells the T10 for $799, and it comes with an accessory pack for free. Both are available from Narwal’s online store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: