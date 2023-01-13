9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors

A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
- Tim Cook taking $50 million pay cut in 2023 at his own request
- Apple to lean on LG for production of its first Apple Watch micro-LED display
- Apple Music exec adds Apple TV+ to responsibilities amid Services leadership reshuffle
- Report: MacBook Pro refresh ‘delayed once again,’ shipments expected to halve
- Kuo: New AirPods Max and $99 AirPods Lite in the works
- Apple developing touchscreen Macs that could debut in 2025 with new MacBook Pro
- First Apple Silicon Mac Pro could come by spring as test machines run macOS 13.3
- Apple custom displays: What the Bloomberg report really means (probably)
- Apple Business Connect launches as free tool to help organize key information across services
- First OLED MacBook next year ‘at the earliest’; expect thinner and lighter models
- New report hints at brighter Micro LED display coming to 2024 Apple Watch models
- Apple to start making its own custom screens for iPhone and Apple Watch, ditching partners like Samsung
- Eddy Cue pens letter celebrating Apple’s ‘groundbreaking’ services: $320 billion paid to developers, nearly 1 billion paid subs
