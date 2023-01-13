9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors

A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: