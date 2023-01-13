9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors

Seth Kurkowski

- Jan. 13th 2023 3:47 pm PT

9to5mac happy hour
0 Comments

A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski