Poll: Which Mac do you want Apple to update with the M2 chip next?

Earlier today, multiple sources (including 9to5Mac) heard that Apple will announce new Mac products later this week. Moments later, a new unreleased MacBook Pro model identified as A2779 surfaced on the Canada Radio Equipment List database. So while there’s strong evidence that we’ll have new MacBook Pros soon, we want to know which Mac you want Apple to upgrade with the M2 chip next.

According to rumors, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will focus on performance improvements, with upgrades to the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside. The M2 chip was first announced last June and is currently available in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and the latest-generation MacBook Air.

In fact, we’ve already seen the alleged 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates surface in GeekBench testing results multiple times. These results provided our first look at the performance of the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new Macs were also spotted in a Steam database last month.

But what about other Macs?

Although the spotlight is on the MacBook Pro at this point, Apple has also reportedly been working on other new Macs. For instance, the company is expected to introduce the first Mac Pro with an Apple Silicon chip, as the current model is still based on Intel processors.

According to Bloomberg, the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro will be equipped with the M2 Ultra chip, the same one that will equip a new version of Mac Studio. However, the new Mac Pro will retain the same design as the current generation introduced in 2019. The main difference between the new Mac Pro and Mac Studio is that the Pro machine will let users upgrade SSD and GPU.

More specifically, the Apple Silicon Mac Pro will have two slots for SSD storage expansion, plus slots for graphics cards, media, and networking. It’s unclear how exactly Apple will let users upgrade their GPU on the new machines since the current ones support GPUs from AMD. Unfortunately, RAM won’t be upgradeable on the new Mac Pro.

Last year, 9to5Mac exclusively reported details about the new Mac mini. According to our sources, Apple has been working on at least two new versions of the computer. One of them, codenamed J473, will be powered by the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, just like the chip inside the 2022 MacBook Air.

But 9to5Mac has also heard from sources that Apple plans to introduce a more powerful version of the Mac mini. Codenamed J474, this Mac mini will be equipped with a faster M2 Pro chip – a variant of the M2 yet to be announced with a 12-core CPU. This should be the same chip to power the rumored new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Unfortunately, there are no hints that Apple plans to introduce a new M2 iMac. Our sources suggest that the company will skip the M2 and wait for the M3 chip to update the iMac sometime between the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

With all this in mind, which Mac do you want Apple to upgrade first with the M2 chip? Let us know in the poll below and also in the comments section.

