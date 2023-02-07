Shazam’s Siri animation should really be a Dynamic Island feature on iPhone

Since Apple acquired Shazam, the company has been adding multiple new features to take advantage of what iOS and its other operating systems can do. With iOS 16, Apple has even created a fancy new animation for when you ask Siri to identify a song with Shazam. But there’s still much more the company can do.

Shazam now has a new animation on iOS

As noted by BGR’s José Adorno on Twitter, iOS 16 has a cool animation for the built-in Shazam feature. Now, when the user asks Siri to identify a song, iOS shows a card at the top of the screen with an animated Shazam logo.

Of course, this doesn’t affect how the feature works – which remains essentially the same. But it certainly makes the whole process more user-friendly, not to mention that it also emphasizes Shazam’s brand. After iOS identifies the song, its details are shown on the card. You can tap it to open the Shazam app or an App Clip with even more information about the song.

Interestingly, the company could use the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro to show Shazam animations, but this is yet to happen. Maybe something like this will come with iOS 17 later this year.

Now with iOS 16 and the new lock screen, Apple also started promoting artists with exclusive wallpapers through the Shazam app. Back in iOS 14, the built-in Shazam integration was turned into an App Clip.

Feature request: Auto Shazam

According to a recent report, Apple has also been working on a new way to use Shazam to automatically detect songs playing around you.

It’s unclear whether Apple will actually introduce this “Auto Shazam” feature, but I definitely want to see it in action. For instance, Google Pixel phones have a similar feature. As a result, users can easily check at a glance the name of songs playing around them without doing anything. This would be great for those moments when you forget to trigger Shazam.

The Shazam app for iPhone and iPad is available for free on the App Store. It’s worth noting that you don’t need to have the app installed to ask Siri to identify a song. The same applies to the Shazam button in the iOS Control Center.

Shazam has a new animation when you ask Siri what’s the song playing 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SmFVmnjHlk — José Adorno (@joseadorno) February 7, 2023

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: