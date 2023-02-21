Tuesday’s best deals: 11-inch M2 Magic Keyboard $249, Yale HomeKit Assure Lock $100 off, more

We’re back with a fresh batch of discounts for Tuesday, with today’s lineup being headlined by a $50 discount on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 Magic Keyboard at $249. That’s alongside some notable price cuts on HomeKit gear, like the Yale Assure Lock SL at $100 off as well as the ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced at $149. Not to mention, Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank with stand hitting $45. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

After seeing all-time lows land on 11-inch M2 iPad Pros to start the week, Amazon is now offering a chance to elevate the experience while saving some cash along the way. Apple’s official 11-inch Magic Keyboard normally sells for $299, but right now you can bring it home for the second-best price to date. Thanks to a $50 discount, that drops the price down to $249 shipped in both Black and White styles. This is matching our previous mention from the start of the year and is the best price cut we’ve seen since back over the holiday shopping season. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad lineup, this Magic Keyboard works with all of the 11-inch variants of iPadOS device. Including the new M2 iPad Pro, as well as iPad Air 5 and previous-generation devices, it brings an improved typing experience into the mix thanks to a backlit keyboard. All of that comes packed into a signature floating hinge design that relies on Apple’s Smart Connector to pair with your device. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Yale Assure Lock SL sports HomeKit and touchscreen keypad control

Amazon is now offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $199. Down from its usual $299 going rate, you’re looking at $100 in savings and the first discount in several months. It clocks in at $50 below our previous mention while matching the all-time low for the first time in months. Though in any case, this is a rare all-around price cut. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock SL features quite a few different ways to unlock. There’s notably a touchscreen design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker’s latest MagGo MagSafe power bank with stand hits $45

After being refreshed last October, today Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new and improved MagSafe power bank. Coming in one of three colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand normally sells for $70, but is now marked down to $45. That’s delivering not only 36% in savings, but also a match of the all-time low. It’s the second discount period so far, and the best in over a month.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses Assistant to heat your space

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $149. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $41 in savings as well as the status of being the best discount ever. It undercuts our previous mention by an extra $11 and is one of the first price cuts to date overall, too. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

