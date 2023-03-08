Ivory now lets users create a Mastodon account directly from the app

Ivory is a new client for the decentralized social network Mastodon, which has been gaining a lot of attention recently amid the latest changes announced by Twitter. The app, which was developed by Tapbots (the same company behind Tweetbot), has now been updated with an easier and more intuitive onboarding experience for new users.

Ivory gets option to create new Mastodon account

With version 1.3, new users can finally create an account on Mastodon directly from the app. This makes the whole process much more streamlined, especially since Mastodon can seem complicated to people unfamiliar with the idea of a decentralized social network.

Now when someone opens Ivory for the first time, that person will be guided by the app to create a Mastodon account if they don’t already have one. According to the developers, other improvements have been made to make the onboarding process more intuitive.

In addition to these enhancements, Ivory 1.3 also adds the option to let users delete an account from an instance when removing it from Ivory. A bunch of bugs have been fixed with this update as well, which should make the app run more stable.

Ivory was created as a result of the end of Tweetbot, which was discontinued after Twitter announced that developers could no longer create third-party clients for the social network using its official API. Those who were already Tweetbot users will feel quite familiar with Ivory, which has kept all the same fundamentals as the previous app.

With its previous update, Ivory added options to edit posts, report users, translation support, and more. The app has also gained an option for Tweetbot subscribers to transfer their remaining subscription to Ivory.

Ivory is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. The app requires a subscription of $.199 per month or $14.99 per year, but you can download it for free for a demonstration.

