Apple expands new App Store price points for all types of purchases

Apple last year announced a major change for developers working with the App Store, who can now choose from 900 different price points ranging from $0.29 to $10,000. However, while the new price points were exclusive to subscriptions. Now developers can set the new price points for all types of purchases.

New App Store price points available to developers

As detailed by Apple on its website, paid apps and one-time in-app purchases can now also benefit from the new price points. “These options also offer more flexibility, increasing incrementally across price ranges,” says the company.

Choose from 900 price points — nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases. These options also offer more flexibility, increasing incrementally across price ranges (for example, every $0.10 up to $10, every $0.50 between $10 and $50, etc.).

In addition, Apple will now let developers set globally equalized prices that “follow the most common pricing conventions in each country or region.” This means that apps and in-app purchases can be priced in a more relevant way for customers in different regions. There’s also a new option to not automatically adjust prices to account for tax increases or currency fluctuation.

Specify a country or region you’re familiar with as the basis for globally equalized prices across the other 174 storefronts and 43 currencies for paid apps and one‑time in‑app purchases. Prices you set for this base storefront won’t be adjusted by Apple to account for taxes or foreign currency changes, and you’ll be able to set prices for each storefront if you prefer.

According to Apple, prices for existing apps and in-app purchases will be updated across the globe on May 9, 2023. Developers can find more details about these changes on the Apple Developer portal.

Read also