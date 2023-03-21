iOS 16.4 brings Voice Isolation for cellular calls, here’s how to enable it

iOS 15 introduced new Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes to change audio capture using the iPhone’s built-in microphone. However, these modes were only available for FaceTime calls and some third-party apps. But with iOS 16.4, Apple is bringing Voice Isolation to cellular calls as well.

Here’s how to enable Voice Isolation in iOS

The news was confirmed by Apple itself with the official notes of the iOS 16.4 RC, which was released to developers and beta testers on Tuesday. As explained by the company, Voice Isolation “prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you” during calls. Until now, this mode was primarily only available for FaceTime calls.

If you already have iOS 16.4 installed on your iPhone, here’s how to enable Voice Isolation for cellular calls:

Start a phone call with someone During the call, open the Control Center on your iPhone Tap Mic Mode Choose the Voice Isolation option from the list

When this mode is enabled, iPhone will block out external sounds to focus on your voice. If you want to disable this mode, just follow the same steps again and choose the Standard option from the list.

It’s worth noting that, at least for now, Wide Spectrum mode is not available for cellular calls. In that mode, iPhone does just the opposite and intensifies the capture of all sounds around you during calls. iPad and Mac users also have access to both modes when using FaceTime.

More about iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 comes with multiple new features and enhancements. This includes dozens of new emoji, notifications for web apps, 5G Standalone support, new HomeKit architecture, and more.

Apple is expected to release the update to the public in the coming days.

