iOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3 fix more than 30 security exploits

Apple on Monday released iOS 16.4 and other software updates to the public. While they come with multiple new features, such as new emoji, notifications for web apps, and accessibility improvements, today’s updates also bring security patches. More specifically, they patch more than 30 security exploits.

iOS 16.4 comes with more than 30 security patches

According to Apple’s website, iOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and tvOS 16.4 fix dozens of security breaches that could be used by hackers. For example, one of the exploits related to accessibility features could lead to third-party apps accessing information about users’ contacts. Another more serious exploit could let apps access sensitive user data.

Other exploits affected parts of the system like Apple Neural Engine, Calendar, Camera, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Find My, iCloud, Photos, Podcasts, and Safari. Apple also fixed exploits found in the kernel, which could lead to arbitrary code execution without the user’s knowledge.

Kernel Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later Impact: An app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management. CVE-2023-27969: Adam Doupé of ASU SEFCOM

The updates also include a patch for an exploit found in WebKit, the engine behind Safari and other web browsers on iOS. With this exploit, websites could track sensitive information from users. According to Apple, the problem has been fixed by “removing origin information.”

It’s worth noting that since all of Apple’s operating systems share code, some of the patches are applied across iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple has also released updates for older versions of iOS, macOS, and Studio Display Firmware with security patches.

As you can see, these security exploits can be used by hackers to track and even collect your data without your knowledge. This is why it’s important to always keep your devices updated with the latest version of the operating system.

You can install iOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates by going to the Settings app, while macOS updates can be found in the System Settings app.

