iPhone 15 display problems lead Apple to drop BOE for now

Chinese manufacturer BOE has reportedly been unable to fix the issues it had in making the iPhone 15 display, with Apple pulling orders from the company for now.

The problem concerns the Dynamic Island cutout for the front camera and Face ID tech, and is a setback to Apple’s plan to reduce its dependence on Samsung …

Background

Apple likes to have multiple suppliers for key components, both to reduce supply chain risks and to give it greater negotiating power. For the iPhone 15 display, Apple had planned to add China’s BOE into the mix, alongside Samsung and LG.

The Dynamic Island already replaced the notch in the iPhone 14 Pro models, but as our exclusive renders revealed, all four iPhone 15 models are getting the slicker cutout this year.

BOE’s iPhone 15 display problems

Earlier this month, we learned that BOE was having problems with the cutout during initial production runs – specifically light leakage around the slot. Low and inconsistent yields meant that the company appeared unlikely to be able to move to mass production.

Korean site TheElec has now reported that Apple has pulled BOE’s iPhone 15 display orders for now, with Samsung picking up the slack.

Samsung Display will start manufacturing OLED panels for the iPhone 15 Series in May, a month earlier than initially planned, TheElec has learned. This is because BOE, which was given the order by Apple to manufacture some OLED panels for the standard model of iPhone 15, is facing problems in production, sources said […] BOE is facing light leak problems around the hole and has missed the chance become one of the initial suppliers of the hole-display panels. However, the company is said to be making progress in solving the problem, so while it won’t get any orders for the initial pre-launch production runs, it may well be brought back on board for later cycles.

9to5Mac exclusives on the iPhone 15: