Download the fun ‘Commander 2023’ wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac from Basic Apple Guy

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Apr 6 2023 - 9:08 am PT
Commander wallpapers iPhone iPad Mac Basic Apple Guy

Following his beautiful ‘Big Starry Sur’ wallpapers last month, Basic Apple Guy has released his latest creations today. Making a tradition out of his “Commander” series, this release marks the third year of a design based around the Command symbol. Check out the fun wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well as the several t-shirt options.

Basic Apple Guy detailed the new Commander 2023 design on his blog:

Today marks the third year I’m releasing a collection of wallpapers and apparel under the Command-symbol motif.

For 2023, I wanted to take the design in a completely new direction. This year the Command symbol is formed by the negative space produced by hundreds of different Apple products – from the Macintosh to the Apple Watch Ultra. The effect is an explosive new design that looks drop-dead stunning as a T-shirt and equally good as a companion wallpaper for all your Apple devices.

He also notes that “I’m perfectly aware that these neon designs might send your retina’s into shock, so I’m also including a subdued monochrome design.”

Basic Apple Guy shares a cool combination to try is “to turn off widgets” and use the “all-colour design on the Lock Screen and the unblurred monochrome on the Home Screen. Looks wild!”

Download the Commander 2023 wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, Mac

Commander wallpapers iPhone iPad Mac download

Check out the Commander 2021 and Commander 2022 designs plus more of Basic Apple Guy’s great work below:

