Deals: Apple M1 MacBook Air hits $680, refurb iPhone 13 at $550 low, more

There’s never been a better time to score Apple’s M1 MacBook Air

One of the best values in macOS just got even better. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still as beloved of a device as they come, despite being released in 2020. Now Woot is offering the latest sale today, dropping the 256GB/8GB configuration down to $679.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members or with a $6 delivery fee for non-Prime members. Normally fetching $999, you’re looking at the best prices ever, thanks to the $319 in savings. This is $20 below our previous mention, as well.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for more insight into why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over in our previous coverage. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor.

iPhone 13 falls to new all-time low of $550 in refurb sale

Woot launched its latest certified refurbished smartphone sale today, discounting some of Apple’s more recent previous-generation devices. Everything ships free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the discounts has Apple’s unlocked iPhone 13 starting from $549.99 for the 128GB capacity in one of six colors. Down from the original $799 going rate, today’s offer is the best we’ve ever seen. It clocks in at $40 under our previous mention from February and amounts to $249 in savings.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value, thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors too. It includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days.

Belkin’s 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at new 2023 low of $70

Amazon is now offering the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 MagSafe 15W Charging Stand for $70. Down from $100, you’re now looking at the best price of the year. This clocks in at $15 under our previous mention by delivering the best we’ve seen since back over the holiday season. It’s $5 under the second-best price of 2023 too. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 or 13 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds, thanks to its upright design. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

