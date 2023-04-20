Study reveals the fastest US carrier across MLB stadiums

Opensignal is out with a new report that looks at how Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T compare at the 29 MLB stadiums in the US. Along with download and upload speeds, the results reveal availability, consistency, video experience, and more.

Opensignal conducted its analysis from January to March 31 this year with all data collected within 2,500 feet of the center point of the MLB stadiums.

Mirroring what we’ve seen for average US carrier results in previous Opensignal and Ookla studies, T-Mobile led with the fastest download speeds at MLB stadiums at 113.5 Mbps. Verizon and AT&T tied at ~60 Mbps, just over half of T-Mobile’s performance.

However, Verizon was able to tie T-Mobile for upload speeds at stadiums. AT&T actually took first for availability across the 29 stadiums but all the carriers were close on that between 98.8 and 99.8%.

Verizon led for the video experience, excellent consistent quality, and core consistent quality. But T-Mobile tied it for excellent consistent quality with T-Mobile and AT&T both tying Verizon for the video experience.

T-Mobile also led with the fastest 5G download speed at 207.1 Mbps and the greatest availability. Verizon led with the best 5G video experience and the fastest 5G upload speed at 30.6 Mbps.

Looking at a sample of six popular stadiums ranked for excellent consistent quality, T-Mobile won or tied for five out of six of them.

Notably, T-Mobile and the MLB renewed their official partnership earlier this month for five years. That deal will bring free MLB.TV to T-Mobile customers, more 5G coverage expansion at stadiums, and more.

You can check out the full report from Opensignal and we’ve also got a complete comparison of the major US carriers: