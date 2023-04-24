T-Mobile picked as wireless provider for US Veterans Affairs, here’s what that means

In the latest partnership for the Un-carrier, T-Mobile has signed a deal to be the primary wireless provider for the US Department of Veterans Affairs for the next decade. The deal will mean tens of thousands of wireless lines, 5G internet, and more for VA healthcare professionals and clinics that are providing important primary and mental healthcare.

T-Mobile has been inking deals with organizations left and right this year including the MLB, AAA, and Vail Mountain Resorts. Now the latest partnership is with the US Department of Veterans Affairs as it aims to provide its healthcare professionals and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics with the wireless resources it needs to serve US veterans.

T-Mobile announced the details in a newsroom post about extending its partnership with the Veteran Affairs Department. The new deal will run through 2032 and see T-Mobile provide the infrastructure for the VA, which “operates the largest integrated healthcare system in the country and provides millions of veterans with access to health care.”

What will the deal mean?

Along with an estimated 50,000 wireless lines for the VA system, T-Mobile will be deploying its 5G Internet to support “the VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), which provide primary and mental health care in rural areas.”

T-Mobile is in a unique position to help particularly with rural locations as its 5G Home/Business Internet covers over 50 million customers in the US.

The Un-carrier will also be supporting the VA with “connected medical devices, such as remote patient monitors, aid in treating, monitoring, and diagnosing certain conditions.”

T-Mobile Business Group’s president Callie Field shared some thoughts on the extended partnership:

“T-Mobile is honored to continue our work with the Department of Veterans Affairs, demonstrating our shared commitment to the brave men and women who have served, or are serving, our country,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “The world of healthcare, and frankly, 5G, is evolving tremendously in the next decade, so we’re thrilled to be on this journey to innovate alongside the VA.”

